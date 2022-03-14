NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police, the New Orleans Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 88-year-old Bernard Murray. Police reported that Murray walked away from his home on Milan Street in New Orleans. Murray was discovered to be missing around 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Murray is described as a Black male with short gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately five feet and six inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue plaid pajamas and black slippers.

Police said family members confirmed Murray suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If you have any information about Murray’s location, you are urged to immediately contact the New Orleans Police Department at (504)-821-2222 or dial 911. According to police, questions should be directed to the New Orleans Police Department.