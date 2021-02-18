Louisiana state offices closed in 29 parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. – Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne announced Louisiana state offices will be closed Friday, February 19 in the following 29 parishes due to hazardous conditions caused by severe winter weather: Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Tensas, Union, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn.

The office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19. All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary.

State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: (800) 360-9660 or (225) 342-0498.