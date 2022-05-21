WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2022 Louisiana State Games kicked off this weekend with athletes from across the state as they compete in 15 sports for the chance to move on to the state games of America.



Float like a butter sting like a bee as the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali once said.

The USA boxing tournament took place at the West Monroe recreation center Saturday afternoon.

It’s a two day event with 30 athletes from the ages of 8 years old and up meet in the ring for the

Semi finals. The fight consist of 2 round that were 2 mins each and a third round were added for the

tie breaker. We caught up with a few boxing clubs from the Monroe-West Monroe area,

Bonecrusher boxing club of Monroe, Louisiana, trainer Sam Crawford will have two athletes a 8 year old and 14 year old compete in Sunday’s championship round.

Three young female boxers were at the tournament as well Gabrielle Douglas Brelana Davis and Madelyn Valentine out of franklin parish.



Each earned automatic qualification due to their competition being a no show.

The ladies also shared they look forward to more young women to join a boxing club to boost more young women competitors in the tournaments.



The finalist will get ready to rumble in the ring for the championships Sunday afternoon at 1pm at the West Monroe recreational center.