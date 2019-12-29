Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office pleading for home fire safety after multiple deaths in the last month

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (WVLA/WGMB) – In the last three weeks, eight people have died in home fires, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

Those deaths happened in northern Louisiana.

“These deaths should not be happening,” said Browning, “The weather is mild and while several of our investigations are still ongoing, the majority of these suspected causes indicate not only were these fires preventable, but the losses of life were too.”

Photo courtesy of Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

The last fire happened on Saturday morning near Columbia in a home that did not have a fire alarm.

A 67-year-old and several pets were killed in that fire.

Over the last twenty days, deadly fires have happened in these cities:

Wisner

Haughton

Shreveport

Coushatta

Cullen

Benton

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said, “preliminary causes under investigation in those fires range from electrical to heating-related and cooking.”

“Keeping yourself and your loved ones safe from fire is simple and starts with personal accountability,” said Browning, “Fire is everyone’s fight because it does not discriminate. It can and does affect all families and can happen at any time, especially without constant awareness and prevention efforts.”