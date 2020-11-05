Louisiana Sports Betting: Where do we stand now?

(KTVE/KARD) A majority of Louisiana parishes voted Tuesday night to legalize sport betting. But just because the votes are in, can residents start gambling on their favorite sport right away?

Not necessarily. In the ArkLaMiss, it’s nearly a split choice, with 9 yes and 8 no out of our 17 parishes. For the parishes that vote yes, the decision is now in the hand of the legislature as they work out a plan for how the state wants to run it. This plan will outline details like location of betting and whether or not it can be done in person or virtually.

and the earliest law makers can look at it is next spring.

“So that’s some of the details the legislature will have to work out in the spring. And then once that occurs, if it passes, then the game and control board will have to right rules that will really get into the weeds of the licensing process and the regulatory process” says Mike D. Noel, Chairman of Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

So a plan will not be made overnight, but it will be one that should find common ground.

“It’ll apply to each of the parishes across the board that voted to approve sports betting” Noel said.

So, what can residents do about it in the meantime?

“People should let their representatives know what they want or what they expect” says Jay Mitchell, Assistant District Attorney for the Ouachita Parish Police Jury.

As the legislature is open to feedback from everyone in a parish that has voted in favor. Until the deal is finalized, “sports gambling remains illegal until laws are adopted by the legislator” Mitchell says.

Noel currently expects to see this plan officiated sometime in the spring of 2022. that’s when residents will be able to take full advantage of their vote.