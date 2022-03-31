LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A shooting in Lafayette leaves a juvenile in the hospital in critical condition.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to a reported shooting around 3:34 p.m. in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Drive. Officers found a juvenile victim with gunshot wounds. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators are currently working on this case. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.