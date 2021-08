West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana has opened emergency shelters for people that are evacuating from Hurricane Ida. The following shelters listed below have been available since Saturday, August 28, at 6 A.M.

2030 E. Madison St. Bastrop, La 71220

8810 Jewella Ave., Shreveport, La. 71109

To find more statewide information about shelters, you can text “lashelter” to 898-211.

More shelters will be listed here as they become available.