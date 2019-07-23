Louisiana Senators/Congressman announce $10.5M grant for transportation project in NELA

WASHINGTON — The Department of Transportation has awarded a $10.5 Million grant to the Southeast Arkansas and Northeast Louisiana Multimodal Freight Corridor Improvement Project to help fund needed upgrades to the short rail system in the area.

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and John Kennedy (R-LA), and Representative Ralph Abraham made the announcement of the grant today. They say the project would directly benefit the Port of Lake Providence, the Port of Madison, and local economies.