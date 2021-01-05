Louisiana Senator involved in group of Senators prospectively voting against electoral vote shares statement

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Senator John Kennedy joins Senator Ted Cruz and a few other senators to say “we are not acting to thwart the democratic process, but rather to protect it.”

In the statement released by the Senators, they say: “The election of 2020, like the election of 2016, was hard-fought and, in many swing states, narrowly decided. the 2020 election, however, featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations, and other voting irregularities.”

The senators also quote a Reuters/Ipsos poll that shows 39% of americans believe the election was rigged. Narrowing it down to 67% of Republicans, 17% of Democrats, and 31% of Independents involved in the poll.

We reached out to Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy for comment but did not hear back.

Though, Cassidy did comment on the Biden transition in a previous interview from mid-December saying “The courts have ruled that president Biden is our next president.”

“He is the President-Elect. He has 270 electoral college votes,” said Senator Bill Cassidy, (R) LA.

But the group opposing Biden’s win went on to say in the statement:



“We intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given’ and ‘lawfully certified’ unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed.

Biden’s team released a statement over the weekend saying, “These baseless claims have already been examined and dismissed by Trump’s own attorney general, dozens of courts, and election officials from both parties.”

The electoral college vote will officially go through this Wednesday. As for the change in voting, political experts say it seems like it won’t make that much of a difference as enough Republicans have said they will vote to certify Biden’s victory. We’ll be covering the important Wednesday vote right here on our website.