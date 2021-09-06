Louisiana Rural Water Association to help provide water to communities impacted by Hurricane Ida

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — For the next several weeks, Louisiana Rural Water Association technicians will assist areas in the state whose utilities and water systems are damaged due to Hurricane Ida.

So far, over 200 water systems across the state are destroyed. LRWA Executive Director Pat Credeur says he expects the number to double.

“I’m thinking it’s going to be between 300 and 400 before we finish with this,” Credeur said.

Credeur says technicians have traveled from other states as well to provide generators.

“When it’s all said and done, I think we will have about 30-40 generators here that are brought in from other states.”

Opelousas residents were fortunate enough to dodge Hurricane Ida’s destruction.

As an act of service, Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor offered to house the technicians in the Opelousas Civic Center.

He says the community will assist in the recovery phase and help get residents back to living in a safe environment.

“Hopefully that recovery phase will be immediately done, but it will take some time,” the mayor said.

Credeur says crews will work at least two months to restore surrounding areas.