Louisiana resident arrested on rape, pornography charges

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Jeanerette man on charges of child sexual abuse, according to a press release from the office.

Corey Robicheaux, 33, of Jeanerette, faces charges of first-degree rape, pornography involving a juvenile and sexual abuse of an animal.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Investigation Juvenile Division began investigating an indecent behavior with a vuvenile complaint on April 8.

Detectives recovered Robicheaux’s cellphone after obtaining a search warrant for his residence. Another search warrant was obtained for a forensic examination of the phone.

An arrest warrant was obtained and during the investigation, IPSO also learned that Robicheaux has been sexually abusing a juvenile for six years.

“I am extremely satisfied in the investigative work done by the IPSO Juvenile Detectives,” said Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero. “A child who is a victim of prolonged sexual abuse usually develops low self-esteem and a feeling of worthlessness. The innocence and safety of children are sacred and a deep concern of this office. IPSO Juvenile Detectives have done an excellent job of obtaining the needed evidence to ensure Corey Robicheaux is prosecuted to the highest degree of the law.”

Robicheaux was booked into the Iberia Parish Correctional Center with a bond set at $1,110,000.