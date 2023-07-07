Monroe, LA (KTVE/KARD) — Weight loss is a common goal for most people, some make it their New Year’s resolutions while others make it a target goal for vacation time, but staying physically healthy is one of the better habits a person can pick up in life and it can keep everyone alive much longer.

Some of the best cuisines that Louisiana has to offer are delicious, but they are not necessarily the best recipe for fit and healthy body. Louisiana is in the top ten for most overweight states in America. The obesity rate is up to 31.6%, meaning every one in four adults are considered obese.

“We feed our kids up to 100 pounds of sugar a year, and their body is not designed to process so much sugar in terms of fructose and that leads to fatty liver disease and a whole host of diseases down the road. Our goal from a food choice standpoint is pretty much we want to eat natural foods. Avoid modern processed foods, cut out industrial seed oils, and avoid sugar added products.” Dr. Daven Spires, Founder of The Fat Doctor weight loss clinic.

The Bayou state will continue to be loved by many for its outstanding food, but to look and feel good, the better choice is the healthier habit.