Louisiana ranked 8th for the least amount of robo calls in 2019

OUACHITA PARISH, La (02/13/20) — “I just get aggrivated haha,” said a West Monroe resident.

The aggravation from getting a call from an unknown number or spam.

“I don’t have time for that kind of nonsense, I block the calls on my phone at home and I block them on my cell phone every time they come in,” said a West Monroe resident.

A new study based on the data from the national do not disturb registry shows the complaints people have registered for their spam calls. Louisiana is ranked eighth for the least amount of calls in the country, coming in at 1,216 robo calls per 100,000 residents.

Even though Louisiana isn’t the top state for spam calls, it’s important to know how to stop the calls from coming to your number.

“You’re more likely to get called when you start answering these automated phone calls. They have tracking software that shows that people are picking up the phone and engaging,” said Matt Zajechowski, Senior Outreach Manager at Digital Third Coast.

If you get call from a number you don’t know, but they leave a voicemail…

“If someone actually leaves a message, that’s something where it would tell you that that’s not one of these automated services you know more times than not. Most of them will just be recordings or nobody on the other line,” said Zajechowski.

You can also register your number on the do not call registry at donotcall.gov to eliminate the amount of robo calls you get to your phone.

The highest states with robo calls in 2019 per 100,000 residents were Colorado, Arizona, and Oregon. Since 2015, the most common types of robo calls in Louisiana are debt reduction, medical or prescription calls, and impostors.