Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo to host head-shaving event this Saturday to help kids with cancer

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This Saturday, April 17, Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo will be hosting a head-shaving event to help kids fighting cancer.

According to a release issued by St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the event will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. with 40 volunteers registered so far.

Among the volunteers are top fundraiser Nicole Lloyd, who is travelling all the way from Virginia Beach, and West Monroe local Misty Bowman.

Lloyd, who is shaving for the third time this year, first got involved when she learned a friend’s daughter was diagnosed with cancer.

Bowman is shaving in memory of her niece who passed away from brain cancer at the age of six.

Whether you’re shaving or not, everyone is invited to enjoy other fun family activities, food trucks, and more!

The event will comply with all Covid guidelines set by the city, parish, state, and St. Baldrick’s Foundation, including sanitization and mask-wearing.

Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo is located at 1405 Bernstein Park Drive in Monroe. Head-shaving will take place outside at the pavilion.

For more information, check out the event page by clicking here.