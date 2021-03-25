With more aid coming, Louisiana lawmaker scraps gas tax hike

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The latest bid to boost Louisiana’s gasoline tax has ended without a vote.

Rep. Jack McFarland said Thursday he’s shelving the tax hike proposal ahead of the legislative session that starts April 12.

The move comes as billions of dollars in federal coronavirus aid that could be used for road and bridge work is headed to Louisiana.

But the Winnfield Republican says he’ll continue pushing legislation to rework financing for the state transportation department and add more oversight of transportation spending.

McFarland faced significant opposition from within his own party for his tax hike. The proposal was further undermined by an influx of federal coronavirus aid coming to the state.