WATCH: 5th Congressional District Candidate Forum Recap

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — We at KTVE and KARD wanted to give voters the opportunity to hear from each of the candidates that could potentially represent this region in congress in the March 20th Special Election to replace Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow after his untimely passing.
There are 12 candidates that have qualified for this race:
- Candy Christophe
- Chad Conerly
- Jim Davis
- Allen Guillory
- Robert Lansden
- Julia Letlow
- Jaycee Magnuson
- Horace Melton, III
- M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza
- Richard H. Pannell
- Sancha Smith
- Errol Victor, Sr.
If you missed it on TV, you can watch it below: