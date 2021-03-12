WATCH: 5th Congressional District Candidate Forum Recap

People line up to vote on Election Day at the Matin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School, in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — We at KTVE and KARD wanted to give voters the opportunity to hear from each of the candidates that could potentially represent this region in congress in the March 20th Special Election to replace Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow after his untimely passing.

There are 12 candidates that have qualified for this race:

Candy Christophe

Chad Conerly

Jim Davis

Allen Guillory

Robert Lansden

Julia Letlow

Jaycee Magnuson

Horace Melton, III

M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza

Richard H. Pannell

Sancha Smith

Errol Victor, Sr.

