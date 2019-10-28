Vice President Mike Pence set to visit Baton Rouge Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Baton Rouge on Monday.

He is heading to Louisiana to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone, Rispone’s campaign confirmed on Friday.

Pence will deliver remarks at the Eddie Rispone for Governor Reception. Later that evening, the Vice President will travel to Killeen, Texas.

Rispone is headed to a runoff with Governor John Bel Edwards.

Election Day for the gubernatorial general is Saturday, Nov. 16 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

