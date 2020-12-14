‘This is huge’: Louisiana gets its 1st COVID-19 vaccines

by: , REBECCA SANTANA and MELINDA DESLATTE

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana has administered its first coronavirus vaccines at a New Orleans-area hospital.

The vaccinations at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson Parish went to workers at the facility who regularly encounter COVID-19 patients.

Gov. John Bel Edwards watched the first immunizations in person. Ochsner Health showed the Pfizer shots being administered via a livestream video.

Louisiana’s first shipments of an estimated 39,000 Pfizer vaccines this week all will go directly to hospitals to administer.

In addition to Ochsner’s New Orleans-area hospital, two hospitals in Shreveport administered vaccines to their workers Monday.

Other hospitals around Louisiana expect to receive their first doses later in the week.

