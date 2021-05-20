Services set for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 15: Republican candidate for president Buddy Roemer, speaks at the National Press Club, on August 15, 2011 in Washington, DC. Roemer said that large anonymous campaign donations, and special interest money remain a corrupting influence on todays politics. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Funeral services will be held in two cities next week for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer. Roemer died Monday at age 77.

He will be remembered at services in Baton Rouge and in his native north Louisiana. A notice posted by Rose-Neath Funeral Homes says the first service takes place Tuesday.

Visitation begins at 9 a.m. at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, with a service set for 11 a.m.

Next Thursday, visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Shreveport, with a service set for 11 a.m.

