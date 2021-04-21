Senators advance bills in response to LSU misconduct scandal

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana senators have started moving legislation prompted by the sexual misconduct scandals at Louisiana State University.

The proposals advanced Wednesday by the Senate Education Committee are aimed at tightening rules for how colleges must handle allegations of sexual assault, harassment and dating violence.

The measures grew out of hearings held by female lawmakers after an independent report detailed years of widespread mishandling of misconduct claims at LSU.

The primary bill would spell out the expected coordination between law enforcement and campuses, add new training requirements and detail when employees must report complaints. It would require colleges to fire employees who don’t report allegations.

The legislation heads to the full Senate.