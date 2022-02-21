WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As fears of war with Russia grow around the world, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released a statement in response to President Vladimir Putin’s actions and the current situation in Ukraine.

“Russia invading Ukraine violates every international norm. It firmly establishes Putin as an enemy of freedom, not just in his country, but elsewhere in the world as well,” said Dr. Cassidy. “The United States has many options at its command. It is time we use these options to support Ukraine.”

