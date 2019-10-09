Ralph Abraham stops in Ruston for meet and greet

RUSTON, La. (10/09/2019)– Republican candidate for the Governor of Louisiana, Ralph Abraham, made a stop in Ruston this morning.

It was one of the many destinations he made today for his get-out-the-vote tour.

Locals of all ages gathered at the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce to meet the congressman.

Abraham spoke of the need for change and potentially making jobs for college students in Louisiana, rather than losing graduates to larger businesses in Texas.

“They are our future,” Abraham said. “They vote. They are engaged. I want them to know who we are, what I stand for, look at my voting record in congress, and then I want their vote.”

All candidates were also scheduled make their way to Shreveport for the last debate.