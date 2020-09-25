Obama backs Adrian Perkins for Louisiana’s US Senate seat

In this image from video, former President Barack Obama speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins in Louisiana’s U.S. Senate race.

Obama’s support for Perkins came in a list of dozens of endorsements for Democratic candidates in the Nov. 3 election that the former president released Friday on Twitter.

It was Obama’s only endorsement for a congressional candidate in Louisiana on the list.

Perkins is challenging Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy in a long-shot bid to unseat the incumbent.

Perkins is one of five Democratic contenders and is the highest-profile challenger to Cassidy.