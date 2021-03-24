Northeast Louisiana awarded nearly half a million dollars in energy grants

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — Northeast Louisiana has been awarded nearly half a million dollars in grants to promote energy efficiency.

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell is awarding local governments and parish school systems $500,000.

According to the Commissioner’s office, the grant money will be used to install LED lights in buildings owned by local public agencies.

Commissioner Campbell says, “These improvements will lower electric bills by thousands of dollars for these institutions.”

The recipients of Campbell’s 2021 efficiency grants for public institutions in Northeast Louisiana are:

Franklin Parish Library; $87,450.00

Town of Bastrop: $248,920.88

Jackson Parish School Board: $70,559.00

Lincoln Parish School Board: $76,344.00

The deadline for submitting applications for the 2022 LPSC efficiency grants to local governments is January 31, 2022

For those unfamiliar with this grant program, the LPSC Energy Efficiency program for public entities and political subdivisions is an offshoot of the commission’s “Quick Start” Energy Efficiency program, which has helped residential and commercial utility customers lower their power consumption across Louisiana since 2013. Participating utilities are SWEPCO, Entergy and CLECO.

“Energy Efficiency reduces energy costs, improves building comfort and preserves our environment,” Campbell said. “Every dollar that our local governments and public bodies save on their electric bills is a dollar that can help them improve service to the public in other ways.”