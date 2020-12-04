New Orleans mayor threatens layoffs if tax changes fail

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening the newly built main terminal of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, La. Cantrell came to the Louisiana Capitol on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, to ask for money to help the city’s coronavirus-damaged budget, but Republican lawmakers questioned her economic reopening decisions rather than offering her promises of aid. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The mayor of New Orleans is threatening to lay off city employees unless voters on Saturday agree to extend three property taxes.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday that if the measures aren’t approved, the city would have to turn temporary furloughs of city workers into layoffs.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the ballot measures would reconfigure some existing property taxes.

Cantrell says her administration assumed the ballot measures would pass, and built that money into the 2021 budget.

She said that’s why layoffs could result if they fail in Saturday’s voting.