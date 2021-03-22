Louisiana senators worry federal aid could inflate budget

FILE – In this May 4, 2020 file photo, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne testifies before the Louisiana House Appropriations Committee, in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana senators Monday, March 22, 2021, opened their latest budget hearings with concerns about using short-term federal coronavirus aid to pay for ongoing services and programs since the federal cash will disappear in later years. Dardenne, the governor’s chief budget adviser, said the administration believes Louisiana’s economy will return to pre-pandemic tax collections in later years, with growth to offset the lost federal aid. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana senators have opened their latest budget hearings with concerns about using short-term federal cash to pay for ongoing services and programs.

Gov. John Bel Edwards proposed using more than $600 million in enhanced federal Medicaid payments to help balance his $36 billion-plus spending proposal for the budget year that begins July 1.

Members of the Senate Finance Committee on Monday questioned whether the state will have enough cash in later years to offset the federal aid when it disappears.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne says the administration believes Louisiana’s economy will continue to rebound from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers will spend weeks combing through Edwards’ budget proposal.

