BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top elections official is asking lawmakers to back his proposal to broaden the mail-in balloting options for spring municipal elections and two upcoming special congressional elections because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin wants to use the same expansion of absentee-by-mail voting that was in place for the summer and fall elections, including the November presidential competition.
A Senate committee agreed to the proposal without objection Tuesday. A House committee will consider the package of COVID-19 emergency rules later in the day.
If approved there, they advance to the full Legislature for a vote. The provisions also would need the backing of Gov. John Bel Edwards to take effect.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Group of US lawmakers promises to not certify election results, other members question the decision
- Mississippi Legislature commences 2021 session amid surge
- Louisiana senators back COVID-19 rules for next election
- Trump allies scrambling for strategy to overturn Biden win
- Louisiana hospitals expand who’s getting their vaccine doses