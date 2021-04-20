Louisiana senators back bill to modify voting machine search

Bret Allain, R-Franklin, left, chairman of the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee, talks with Sen. Sharon Hewitt,R-Slidell, and Sen. Patrick McMath, R-Covington, during opening day of the Louisiana legislative session in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A proposal that started moving forward in the state Senate would rework the way Louisiana shops for voting machines.

The legislation comes after two failed efforts to replace the state’s voting system ended in controversy.

The proposal by Senate Republican leader Sharon Hewitt would add new layers of legislative oversight, broaden the types of voting systems allowed and remove some decision-making from Louisiana’s secretary of state.

The measure would create a commission to analyze and select the type of voting system that could be bought or leased, rather than the secretary of state.

The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee sent the bill to the full Senate for debate without objection.