Louisiana Senate votes to end concealed carry permit mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate has voted to end the permitting requirement for people to carry concealed handguns in the state.

A 27-11 vote Tuesday sent the measure by Republican Sen. Jay Morris to the House for debate on a near party-line vote.

GOP senators backed the measure, while all Democrats except Sen. Gary Smith of Norco voted against it.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has indicated he’ll veto the bill if it passes the House and reaches his desk.

Supporters say the permitting requirements violate their constitutional rights to bear arms.

Opponents say removal of the permitting jeopardizes public safety by eliminating a training requirement.