Louisiana Secretary of State asks Gov. Edwards to reschedule Fall 2021 Elections

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, is asking Governor John Bel Edwards to change the fall election dates.

According to Ardoin, he is asking to change the October 9th election to November 13th and the November 13th election to December 11th.

“With a number of deadlines forthcoming, such as voter registration deadlines, and early voting set to commence in less than three weeks, I am calling on Governor Edwards to approve rescheduling the October 9 and November 13 elections,” Secretary Ardoin said. “A number of issues stemming from Hurricane Ida’s devastation, including questions about nursing home operations, postal service delivery, extensive power outages, polling location damages, and election commissioners and staff members still displaced, would make holding the election on its original dates virtually impossible without impairing the integrity of the election.”

Ardoin says there is support from local election officials and civic groups to postpone election days due to the mess left behind by Hurricane Ida.