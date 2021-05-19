Louisiana may soon lift campaign finance limits on PACs

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Candidates for office in Louisiana would be able to take unlimited sums directly from political action committees under a bill moving nearer to final passage.

The measure would do away with restrictions on the contributions. Democratic Sen. Ed Price told lawmakers he sponsored the legislation as an effort at greater transparency.

He says candidates trying to circumvent the limits have created their own PACs to accept the cash. He says that makes it harder for the public to track donations.

Price’s proposal to remove the cap won the backing of a House committee without objection, sending it to the full House for debate.

The Senate already has supported the measure.