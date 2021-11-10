Louisiana lawmakers try to tighten Medicaid cost estimates

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are trying a new approach to determine how much the state will spend on Medicaid services each year. The approach comes as the program has ballooned to more than one-third of the state’s budget and added hundreds of thousands of people during the pandemic.

A Medicaid forecasting panel created by lawmakers held its first meeting Wednesday. Its aim is to create a new process for estimating spending needs for a program that provides health care to 1.9 million people, or about 41% of Louisiana’s population. The new Medicaid Estimating Conference will broaden the economic modeling to involve more people than just the Louisiana Department of Health’s staff.

