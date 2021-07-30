Louisiana House speaker ousts Democrats after veto session

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder has removed two Democrats from their leadership positions.
The decisions are part of the fallout from Louisiana’s failed veto session in which Democrats blocked GOP efforts to overturn any of the governor’s bill rejections.
Schexnayder ousted Plaquemine Democrat Chad Brown from chairing the House Insurance Committee and yanked the Transportation Committee chairmanship from Lafayette Democrat Vincent Pierre.
The House speaker confirmed the decisions in a statement to The Associated Press. The committee chairs are expected to be replaced with Republicans next week.
That will put GOP lawmakers in charge of 13 regular subject-matter committees, while Democrats will retain three chairmanships.