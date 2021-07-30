Louisiana House speaker ousts Democrats after veto session

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder waits to hear results of votes in the Senate Chambers during a veto session in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Louisiana lawmakers ended their historic veto session Wednesday, July 21, 2021 after two days in which Republicans failed to overturn any of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ bill rejections, a significant blow to GOP efforts to assert independence from the Democratic governor. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, file)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder has removed two Democrats from their leadership positions.

The decisions are part of the fallout from Louisiana’s failed veto session in which Democrats blocked GOP efforts to overturn any of the governor’s bill rejections.

Schexnayder ousted Plaquemine Democrat Chad Brown from chairing the House Insurance Committee and yanked the Transportation Committee chairmanship from Lafayette Democrat Vincent Pierre.

The House speaker confirmed the decisions in a statement to The Associated Press. The committee chairs are expected to be replaced with Republicans next week.

That will put GOP lawmakers in charge of 13 regular subject-matter committees, while Democrats will retain three chairmanships.