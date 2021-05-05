Louisiana House refuses to end paddling in public schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A bid to ban paddling and other forms of corporal punishment in Louisiana’s public schools fell five votes short of passage in the state House.

Forty-eight lawmakers supported the proposal from New Orleans Republican Rep. Stephanie Hilferty. Another 49 voted against it Tuesday night.

The bill needed 53 votes to pass. The Advocate reports that critics said the measure would usurp the rights of local school districts to decide the issue for themselves.

Hilferty said the American Academy of Pediatrics opposes corporal punishment because of its harmful impact on children.

Twenty-nine Louisiana school systems allow spanking and other forms of physical punishment.

