Louisiana House narrowly backs bid to limit officer immunity

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House agreed to place new limits on police officers’ wide immunity from civil lawsuits after Black lawmakers made emotional pleas for passage for a measure that’s part of a package of bills aimed at addressing police misconduct.
The bill won House passage Tuesday with a 53-42 vote. That was exactly the number of votes it needed to pass.
Rep. Edmond Jordan’s bill would put new restraints on qualified immunity, available to law enforcement officers as a defense against damage claims for wrongful death or injury.
The bill has divided law enforcement agencies. It heads next to the Senate for debate.