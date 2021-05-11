Louisiana House narrowly backs bid to limit officer immunity

Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, second right, charmain of the Legislative Black Caucus in Baton Rouge, talks with fellow caucus members during opening day of the Louisiana legislative session in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House agreed to place new limits on police officers’ wide immunity from civil lawsuits after Black lawmakers made emotional pleas for passage for a measure that’s part of a package of bills aimed at addressing police misconduct.

The bill won House passage Tuesday with a 53-42 vote. That was exactly the number of votes it needed to pass.

Rep. Edmond Jordan’s bill would put new restraints on qualified immunity, available to law enforcement officers as a defense against damage claims for wrongful death or injury.

The bill has divided law enforcement agencies. It heads next to the Senate for debate.