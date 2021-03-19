Louisiana holds special election Saturday for US House seats

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana voters determined the state’s congressional lineup three months ago.

But the presidential election and the coronavirus pandemic are forcing a new round of elections Saturday for two of those U.S. House seats.

Democrat Cedric Richmond left his New Orleans-based seat for a special adviser job in President Joe Biden’s administration. Republican Luke Letlow died of COVID-19 complications before he was even sworn in to Congress for the northeast Louisiana-based seat he won in December.

Letlow’s widow Julia is the front-runner to fill his seat among 12 candidates. Fifteen candidates are vying for the seat Richmond exited in a tight race that seems certain to head to an April runoff.