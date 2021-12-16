Louisiana governor supports 2nd minority US House district

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at his end-of-the-year press conference on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. The Democratic governor talked about redistricting, the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery from Hurricane Ida, among other issues. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards said he backs the creation of a second majority-minority U.S. House district among Louisiana’s six congressional districts. The Democratic governor noted Thursday that one-third of Louisiana’s more than 4.6 million residents are Black.

He said it would be fair to ensure one-third of the U.S. House districts reflect that. His comments came at a wide-ranging end-of-year news conference. Lawmakers are planning to call a February special session for the redistricting work. The governor didn’t say if he would veto a map that doesn’t add a second majority-Black district, and it’s questionable if the majority-Republican Legislature will agree to such a significant redesign to the districts.

