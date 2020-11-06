Louisiana governor leaves most pet projects intact in budget

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has agreed to nearly all the $20 million-plus in pet projects that lawmakers inserted into this year’s budget in their special session.
The Democratic governor announced Friday that he stripped only a handful of the budget add-ons made behind the scenes by legislative leaders.
Edwards used his line-item veto to remove five legislative earmarks totaling $718,000.
The projects vetoed included dollars for the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a dog park at the East Houma airbase, security cameras in Houma, a lighthouse in Madisonville and a water system project in Grant Parish.
Edwards gave little explanation for what he chose to strike from the budget.
