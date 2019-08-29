Louisiana conservative PAC makes legislative endorsements

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A conservative PAC led by U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and Attorney General Jeff Landry have endorsed two dozen legislative candidates for the Oct. 12 ballot.

The Louisiana Committee for a Conservative Majority offers different types of support, offering direct donations to some candidates and advertising in individual races.

The candidates backed by the organization, all Republicans, are:

SENATE:

Cameron Henry, District 9

Kirk Talbot, District 10

Reid Falconer, District 11

Beth Mizell (incumbent), District 12

Michael Fesi, District 20

Heather Cloud, District 28

Mike Reese, District 30

Stewart Cathey, District 33

Robert Mills, District 36

Barry Milligan, District 38

HOUSE:

Thomas Pressly, District 6 (won without opposition)

Michael Echols, District 14 (won without opposition)

Gabe Firment, District 22

Daryl Deshotel, District 28

Dewith Carrier, District 32

Rhonda Butler, District 38

Reggie Bagala, District 54

Bryan Fontenot, District 55

Scott McKnight, District 68

Jonathan Davis, District 71

Larry Frieman, District 74

Phillipp Bedwell, District 75

Charles Henry, District 82

Timothy Kerner, District 84