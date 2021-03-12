Louisiana congressional candidates ignore income disclosure

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Nearly all the candidates vying for Louisiana’s two vacant U.S. House seats have failed to file a required federal financial disclosure form detailing their income and debts.

Twenty-seven contenders are on the ballot for the March 20 special congressional elections. But only three have filed the reports with the U.S. House clerk’s office.

The financial disclosure statement says candidates must file the document “not less than 30 days before” the election.

The reports can provide details into possible sources of influence or conflict for candidates, particularly if they are or become elected officials who make policy.