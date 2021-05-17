Louisiana challenge to 2020 expanded balloting dies in court

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court won’t review last year’s decision by a federal judge that expanded early voting and mail balloting in Louisiana during the presidential election.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said Monday that the case is now moot.

The ruling came despite arguments from two key state Republican officials that the ruling by U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick in Baton Rouge was wrong and could set the stage for more such orders.

After the state expanded voting opportunities during summer elections to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Dick ordered similar expansions during the fall election.