Louisiana AG hiring ex-DA criticized for hardball tactics

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s attorney general is hiring a former New Orleans district attorney known for hardball tactics, including threats to jail uncooperative witnesses.

Leon Cannizzaro left office in January after deciding not to seek a third term. Controversial tactics employed by his staff included the summoning of witnesses using documents labeled as subpoenas but not signed by a judge.

That practice ended after it was exposed by a news outlet. Attorney General Jeff Landry said Tuesday that he is hiring Cannizzaro as co-director of his criminal division.

He will eventually succeed the current director, who plans to retire. The previous director resigned after what he said were false accusations of sexual harassment.