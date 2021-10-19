Lawmakers to start Redistricting Roadshow in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Lawmakers are preparing to start their tour to discuss redistricting across the state. Lawmakers are planning to start their tour at the University of Louisiana at Monroe on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. Organizers for the tour say legislators are hoping to engage with the public to hear their comments and allow the citizens to participate in the process.

According to a release sent by Power Coalition, a community action group, political redistricting happens every 10 years after the census and it is used as an opportunity to draw new political district boundaries based on the population changes. The Coalition says the goal of redistricting is to create equitable and competitive political districts. The Coalition also makes note that the communities in Louisiana have not had a say in how their homes are mapped out or represented.

“The Redistricting Roadshow is an opportunity for individuals and communities to engage their legislators and testify for fair districts. This is an important point of power for our communities,” says Ashley Shelton, CEO of Power Coalition.

According to the coalition, this roadshow will travel the state for the next four months before holding a Special Redistricting Legislative Session in February 2022.

This week, the Roadshow will be in Northern Louisiana before moving around the state. The dates for the Roadshow are as follows:

October 20: Northeast Louisiana/Monroe

October 21: Northwest Louisiana/Shreveport

October 26: Acadiana/Lafayette

November 9: Central Louisiana/Alexandria

November 16: Capitol Area/Baton Rouge

November 30: Northshore/Covington

December 15: Southwest Louisiana/ Lake Charles

January 5: Orleans Metro/New Orleans

January 11: Bayou Region/Thibodaux

January 20: Baton Rouge

For more information about redistricting and how to get involved, visit powercoalition.org/redistricting.