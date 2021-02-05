Lawmakers plan review of Louisiana’s voting machine search

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers intend a close watch as the state shops for new voting machines.
The vendor search that comes in the aftermath of a divisive, partisan national uproar about the mechanics of casting ballots and the equipment used in that process.
The solicitation for contractors went out last week. Lawmakers are planning a joint hearing of the House and Senate elections oversight committees later this month to dig into the details of Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s effort to replace 10,000 decades-old voting machines.
Louisiana is expected to be the only state in the market for new machines this year, putting a spotlight on its work.