Lawmakers plan review of Louisiana’s voting machine search

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin speaks to the House and Governmental Affairs Committee about his proposed emergency plan for the fall Louisiana elections, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers intend a close watch as the state shops for new voting machines.

The vendor search that comes in the aftermath of a divisive, partisan national uproar about the mechanics of casting ballots and the equipment used in that process.

The solicitation for contractors went out last week. Lawmakers are planning a joint hearing of the House and Senate elections oversight committees later this month to dig into the details of Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s effort to replace 10,000 decades-old voting machines.

Louisiana is expected to be the only state in the market for new machines this year, putting a spotlight on its work.