La. Senator Bill Cassidy announces $7.5 million for flood relief

WASHINGTON, DC (BRPROUD)- Louisiana Senator, M.D Bill Cassidy announced during a press release $7.5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Assistance (FEMA) to grant the Louisiana Office of Emergency Preparedness (LOEP) and West Feliciana Parish.

The relief funds in the amount of $7,461,498.80 will focus on residents affected by the winter storms and Hurricane Ida floods.

“This is crucial help Louisiana needs to fully bounce back from the winter storms,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding helps heal our communities battered by these storms, but there still is work to do.”

Funds will also allocate to The Louisiana Office of Risk Management in th amount of $5,878,923.49 as reimbursement for emergency response operations after the 2021 winter storms.

West Feliciana Parish will receive $1,582,575.31 as reimbursement for a temporary bridge set up after the destruction of the Cat Island bridge due to the historic flooding in 2016.