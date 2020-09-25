La. secretary of state apologizes for voter portal shutdown

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s secretary of state has apologized for routine scheduled maintenance that shut down the state’s voter registration website on the evening of National Voter Registration Day.

Kyle Ardoin said the routine maintenance on the voter portal had been scheduled long ago to take place Tuesday and was an oversight.

He described it on Wednesday as “an unfortunate error for which I take full responsibility.”

The website was down from 8 p.m. to about 11:30 p.m. on National Voter Registration Day, drawing ire from many including New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.