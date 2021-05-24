La. House agrees to ban handheld cellphone use while driving

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana drivers would have to use a handsfree device or put their cellphones on speaker mode to talk on the phone while driving or risk a fine from police under a proposal that won House backing.

Republican Rep. Mike Huval has tried and failed for years to ban handheld cellphone use while driving.

House passage Wednesday with a 77-20 vote sends the measure to the Senate for consideration. Huval calls it a matter of public safety.

Opponents questioned whether the measure would improve driving conditions, and they suggested the bill would put a burden on the poor by requiring them to buy new equipment.