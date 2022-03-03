LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Senator John Kennedy is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to crack down on those who attack the Catholic church.

Kennedy, a Republican, is urging U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to strictly hold accountable those who assault the church.

According to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, there were more than 100 attacks against Catholic churches over the past two years.

“President Biden’s Justice Department needs to punish these crimes, or the anti-Catholic, anti-Christian violence will continue,” said Kennedy. “What you allow is what will continue. It has to stop now. There is no place in America for religious bigotry.”

Back in September 2020, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Rapides Parish was vandalized. The heads of the Virgin Mary and Jesus were broken off a statue. A stained glass window, and several other windows, were shattered. Chandler Johnson, 23, of Pineville, was arrested and charged with trespassing and vandalism.

“Certainly some people are opposed to religion of any kind in the public square, and may seek to express that in these desecrations that have happened,” said Bishop Douglas Deshotel, of the Diocese of Lafayette.

Deshotel says he prays for those who commit these crimes, for there is a deeper purpose for a positive outcome.

“In the church, we always pray for conversion of heart. We always pray for a change of heart. That whatever is bothering a person to commit such acts will be understood, and that the beauty of the faith will be made known to them. Hopefully, they will have that conversion of heart. If they are repentant, everyone is forgiven by God,” said Deshotel.

Click here to read Sen. Kennedy’s letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland

Click here to read the report from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops