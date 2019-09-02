Kathleen Blanco turned to medical marijuana at the end of her life: ‘It was a game-changer’

Louisiana Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KLFY) – (9/2/19) Medical marijuana became available in Louisiana almost a month ago, and the 1,500 legal consumers of the drug since then have included attorneys, war veterans, teachers — and former Gov. Kathleen Blanco.

Blanco’s family sought a prescription on Aug. 6, when she was suffering excruciating pain and appeared to be on the verge of death from a rare type of cancer known as ocular melanoma.

Full story: The Advocate

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss