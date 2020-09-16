Judge: Louisiana must return to pandemic mail-in voting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge says Louisiana must reinstate coronavirus pandemic voting plans used for summer elections rather than using a more restrictive plan approved by the Legislature.
U.S. District Chief Judge Shelly Dick says the state must allow mail voting for people with conditions that make COVID-19 more dangerous, and their caretakers.
She also ordered expansion of early voting from seven days to 10 in November, but not in December.
During his monthly call-in radio show, Gov. John Bel Edwards says the opinion boils down to simply doing what the state did in July and August.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says his office is reviewing it.
